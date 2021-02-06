FBI Arrests Man With Owensboro Ties for Involvement in Capitol Riot

A man with ties to Owensboro was arrested on Thursday after the FBI says he "repeatedly maced officers" at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan.

This marks the second time-- and the second person with ties to the owensboro area--to end up in fbi custody in the aftermath of the capitol insurrection.

Peter schwartz was arrested by the fbi thursday afternoon.

And again--the federal agency is crediting someone who knew him--with helping identify him.

The fbi first started looking for a man seen in video online carrying a baton and spraying what appears to be mace at law enforcement.

The agency even sent his image across the country in a series of bolo-- be on the lookout--photos.

Once the fbi was able to sort through the volume of tips-- they reached out to someone who said they were schwartz's friend--who helped point them toward schwartz's facebook.

The fbi report says the person's cooperation-- along with interviews with an owensboro police lieutenant-- helped identify the man as schwartz.

Schwartz was arrested in pennsylvania and will be in federal court there.

And experts in federal law enforcement say--they expect more arrests to be coming.

I think anybody who participated in this insurrection, well, if i was in his shoes, i wouldn't be sleeping a wink because, you know, the fbi is going to show up at your door sooner or later.

Schwartz faces a number of federal charges that include forcibly assaulting officers and unlawfully entering restricted buildings.

We've spoken with the fbi--and they are looking to make more arrests in the tri-state area.

