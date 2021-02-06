People in Cal Fresh program will see an increase in benefits

More food help is on the way for people hit hard by the pandemic.

Cal fresh is offering up some extra money p to take some of the burden off people?who are too often wondering where that next meal is coming from.

Almost one year since the covid-19 pandemic broke out.

Shannon kelley calfresh program manager i don't think anyone expected the pandemic to go this long.

As it stretches on, many people continue to be impacted?

(economically?

Negatively?

Add a word) people like zeb daniels.

Daniels and his dog tina survived the camp fire.

He's also trying to navigate the pandemic.

Zeb daniels lives in red bluff it was hell.

There was fire in front and to the back, to the right and to the left // it hasn't been easy, i can say that.

But there is some relief.

Cal fresh benefits will be increased.

Shannon kelley calfresh program manager the federal government through the food and nutrition services did a covid-19 act, which allows us to increase the allotments by 15% ana torrea atorreanews with the 15% increase single households can see upto $234 dollars in cal fresh benefits.

Households with 8 or more can get upto $1400, plus an additional $176 per person.

Shannon kelley calfresh program manager so we have lots of folks that are still not back to work.

And they're making ends meet barely, but this at least gives this one less thing to worry about because food is essential daniels relies on his e-b-t card every day.

For him, this 15- percent increase would be a big help.

Zeb daniels lives in red bluff im all for it.

That will help and help me get a steak dinner every now and then too.

# the benefits may start showing up on people's e-b-t cards as soon as next week.

Reporting live in redding, ana torrea, action news now coverage you can count on.

