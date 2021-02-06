Local pizza shop gearing up for busy Superbowl weekend

Celestino's Pizza on East Avenue says it is gearing up for a busy weekend.

### pizza and wings are two staples of super bowl snacks.

And with covid -19 restrictions on restaurants and bars more people will be watching the big game at home.

New at six -- action news now reporter kristian lopez shows us how one local pizza place is gearing up for a big score.

Kristian stand up with graphics: we know that superbowl 55 is all about the battle between the goat tom brady and up and coming superstar patrick mahome, but for local businesses like celestino's its all about the dollar sign.

Alfonso magdaleno/ manager: it's crucial, we've all taken a major hit this year.

Celestinos manager alfonso magdaleno hopes football's biggest night is a big cash cow.

Alfonso magdaleno/ manager: anytime there's a major sporting event that can influx our business we want to prepare for it.

As an employee you can definitely feel it, your working harder and its a little more stressful, it's definitely a lot busier for sure.

This year the big game holding an even bigger significance.

Alfonso magdaleno/ manager: we appreciate all the support we have been receiving the pandemic, it's definitely been helping us keep our doors open.

While the tampa bay buccaneers and the kansas city chiefs are battling it out on the gridiron sunday, celestino's is expecting to win big when it comes to filling orders.

Alfonso magdaleno/ manager: we are a local business, there's a lot of local businesses that are struggling right now, whatever we can do to patronize that as much as possible please do.

Kristian: and since they are expecting to have a busy weekend they will have extra staff members helping out.

In chico kristian lopez action news now coverage you can count on.

