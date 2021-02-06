‘22 deaths reported so far post Covid-19 vaccination’: Health Ministry

Union health ministry addressed a briefing on Covid-19 vaccination.

Ministry's Additional Secretary Manohar Agnani said, "As of February 5, a total of 52,90,474 beneficiaries have been vaccinated.

A total of 1,04,781 sessions have been held for the vaccination.

We completed 50 lakhs vaccinations in 21 days." He added, "A total of 3,31,029 beneficiaries were vaccinated on February 5.

A total of 27 hospitalisation till date has been reported.

Deaths reported so far are 22; new death in past 24 hrs is one.

The 77-yr-old male was hospitalised 7 days after vaccination.

None of these deaths has been causally linked to covid vaccination.

No case of serious/severe AEFI/death attributable to vaccination till date.