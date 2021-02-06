Skip to main content
Saturday, February 6, 2021

Top 10 Times Movie Villains Lost Because of Their Big Mouths

Top 10 Times Movie Villains Lost Because of Their Big Mouths

These baddies couldn't stop gabbing.

And it cost them.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the times antagonists could’ve claimed victory if they had focused less on talk and more on action.

Our countdown includes “The Princess Bride”, “Guardians of the Galaxy”, “The Hunger Games”, and more!

