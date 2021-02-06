Big-hearted Policeman Makes Kids' Day

Guidelines.

Next is a heartwarming story -- for this friday.

A small wave -- sparking a big connection between a young boy -- and the man behind the shield.

44news reporter joe downs share the story.

Lost in the shuffle of the 24 hours news cycle are the little positive stories in our community ... like when a police office with a big heart decides to make some young children's day... as was the case here in evansville ... this isn't a unique situation.

More often than not, when we meet police officers on our worst days.

And that tinges how many of us view them.

However, that wasn't the case, when e-p-d officer phil luecke pulled up next to a mother and her children at a stop light last night.

The young man in the back seat of the car rolled down his window.

He was waving, smiling, everything like that.

So i rolled down my window and i was talking to him.

So i asked his mother if she would pull off and she did.

Now being pulled over by the police is not usually a positive thing.

However, this encounter with the blue was much different.

I remembered that i had some toys leftover from the fop christmas party in the back.

The young man got out.

I got out, and i handed him one of these toys.

The mom got out and was taking pictures.

She was very, very grateful.

Not seeking for the limelight detective luecke, a 22-year veteran on the force, didn't expect to hear anything more after that.

However, thanks to these pictures on social media, the story has taken off.

And he sees that as the story.

We have almost 300 police officers for the city.

A hundred or so in the county, and officers do these things all the time .

They don't necessarily jump in front of the camera.

But they do it within their families, their churches, their schools, when they're making runs.

It doesn't get as publicized as we like.

And officer luecke says that's the message.

We like to be seen in a different light.

We show up at scenes in situations where things are bad.

We really are good people.

We enjoy making people happy.

A lot of people may not believe that but if we can go home at the end of the day with a smile on our face everybody wins.

I spoke with the mother of those children, jenni fikke ... and she says ... ............ reporting live from evansville ... joe downs