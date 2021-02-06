Local DCS worker recognized as Youth Work Supervisor of the Year

One local Department of Child Services employee is being honored for her work at a statewide level.

Ashley jones a tippecanoe county dcs supervisor won youth work supervisor of the year.

The award was presented by the indiana youth services association.

Jones was recognized for her mentorship of other staff and helping create innovative programs. she helped establish a dual status assessment team for the county.

This group of people helps kids with involvement in juvenile probation who also have a history of abuse and neglect.

Jones says helping at risk youth couldn't be done without team work.

"this is one of the most supportive jobs that i have ever been in with the internal side of things.

Although we are kind of under a microscope we do have a lot of outside sources that are very supportive of us and prop us up on the pedestal as well as talk us up."

Jones has been working in the child advocacy sector r 9 years.

She says dcs typically isn't recognized with this type of an award.

She hopes it shines a positive light on child welfare work in tippecanoe county overall.

