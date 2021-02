Roadrunners to open their season on Sunday

LONGER.

TONIGHT'S GAME AGAINSTSAN JOSE IS POSTPONED BECAUSEOF COVID ON THE BARRICUDASTEAM.

BUT THEY WILL PLAY EACHOTHER ON SUNDAY.

WE WERE READYTO GO.

WE COULDN'T WAIT TO GETTHIS SEASON STARTED.ESPECIALLY, WITH EVERYTHINGTHAT'S TRANSPIRED.

OBVIOUSLY,WE'RE IN A PANDEMIC.

I DON'TKNOW IF YOU'VE HEARD.

WE JUSTCOULDN'T WAIT TO GET OUT THEREAND PLAY TOGETHER AND GET TOGAME ONE.

YEAH, TOO BAD.

THEBOYS WERE EXCITED TO PLAYTONIGHT, OBVIOUSLY.

FRIDAY WASA GOOD DAY TO START THESEASON.

WE'LL BE READY FORSUNDAY.

WE GOT A GOOD SKATEIN, TODAY, AND A GOOD TEAMPRACTICE TOMORROW.

I THINKEVERYONE IS GOING TO BEEXCITED FOR THE GAME ONSUNDAY.

IT'S BEEN A WHILE.

IFANYONE KNOWS ABO