Nunnelly Transferring to Western Michigan

Bryce nunnelly is transferring to western michigan.

Nunnelly says he left u-t-c for the challenge of playing on the f-b-s level, and he wanted to re-unite with former mocs assistant greg harbaugh, who is now at western michigan.

Nunnelly:"it was a tough decision for sure, but i just felt like i wanted to prove myself at a higher level of competition because my ultimate goal is to make it to the nfl.

My four years at utc have been great.

I made a lot of friendships.

Had a lot of fun times.

Fans have been great."

The