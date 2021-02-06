22ND DECISION

Little over a month without representation in the 22nd congressional district.

Now.... the state supreme court judge has ordered oneida county and the new york state board of elections to certify the results in the race.

As things stand now, claudia tenney will be the district's new congressional representative.

Newschannel 2's brent kearney breaks it all down for us tonight.

The decision came in the form of a nine page document that summarizes the 94 days of litigation.

((numbers)) we do have the latest numbers that we want to show you.

The court found that the total number of votes cast in the 22nd congressional race was 326,566.

Of those votes claudia tenney received 156,098 and anthony brindisi received 155,989 votes.

Libertarian keith price also picked up 6,780 if you do the math, claudia tenney leads by 109 votes.

A big topic during the litigation was the fact that both candidates made legal arguments seeking to change certain laws that allowed once invalid ballots be valid.

Judge delconte saying in his decision .the integrity of our electoral system is built upon the fundamental principle that no court can change the law to turn an invalid ballot into a valid ballot, regardless of how meritorious the reasoning may be.

Voters not judges decide who wins and election./ we did speak to claudia tenney earlier tonight and here is what she had to say about the results.

None "we're excited about working together and bringing back back our district and doing things for our district.

So i think we are going to have a lot to bring to the district and i hope that people will do that with an open mind and understand that i am a compassionate advocate.

I want to help everyone i'm an outsider i have a lot of support among democrats one place i don't have a lot of support is there insider in politics and i feel like that's where my strength is.

And i've had so much money spent against me that i hope i can set the record straight and continue to advocate and bring resources back to our district."

"i am shocked and surprised by this decision because of the countless errors and discrepancies that have occurred throughout this initial count," said anthony brindisi.

"i believe a full audit and hand recount is the only way to resolve this race."

Brindisi can appeal the judge's decision but has to meet certain requirements.

Brindisi can appeal the judge's decision but has to meet certain requirements.