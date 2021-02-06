Owensboro woman waiting months for unemployment benefits

An Owensboro woman says she has been waiting months for an unemployment check and has been unable to reach someone in the Kentucky Career Center to find out why.

At 10-- running out of time --- and now running out of places to turn for help.

Just some of the issues people are still facing as they try to get unemployment benefits.

Tonight-- we are seeking answers-- for an owensboro woman--- who's road- blocks to jobless benefits are leaving her desperate and devastated.

44news reporter valerie lyons -- is shining a light on an issue still impacting so many here in the tristate.

"i'm two months behind on my house payment, my car payment, i mean my family doesn't even know i'm this bad off."

69-year-old judy wood is one of countless kentuckians -- still -- stuck in a statewide gridlock.

She calls the unemployment line daily -- each time -- forced to wait in a queue -- "this has been going on for almost two months and i have never gotten a phone call back, never.

I found another number to call and i called it the day before yesterday and i was put on hold for four hours and then disconnected."

Judy was let go from her job early on in the pandemic -- she received monthly unemployment checks until she got a job working for the census in september -- but that only lasted a little over a month -- "i never got a check after that, after i worked for the census, even though i got a letter saying i was eligible."

So she has two options: get unemployment or find a job, and she's more than willing to work-- but one major problem is making getting hired even harder.

She says -- allergic to face masks -- most businesses require employees wear one to work -- "and some places in town that i have been to have asked me to leave the building because i had a shield on."

This week -- governor beshear addressed the issue so many are facing -- "i think you're going to see us be able to clear a number of fraudulent claims out of backlog, that will help us better focus on those real claims."

Saying he understands the frustrations -- suggesting people sign up for an appointment online -- "that's not calling hoping to get somebody that doesn't have a set designated time for you, that is signing up to get 20, 30 minutes with an individual to try and work through your claim."

But judy doesn't have internet at home -- so getting online isn't so simple -- right now -- she just has one request -- "to talk to someone, just a human being to let them know, if they can tell me what's going on."