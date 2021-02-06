NEW: 14-year-old arrested in connection to shooting death of 8-year-old

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - A 14-year-old was arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of 8-year-old Miracle Brantley last week.

Our top story tonight at 11: a 14-year-old is in custody in connection to the shooting death of 8-year-old miracle brantley last friday.

The bibb county sheriff's office arrested the teen for illegally possessing a handgun and taking it into the home on ballard drive where other children were located.

They say those events led to the shooting death of miracle.

The teen is charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm by persons under the age of 18, but will not be charged as an adult.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

District attorney anita howard released a statement on the arrest saying quote: "cases that involve young children and violence hit hardest on our community.

The district attorney's office worked with the bibb county sheriff's office in this investigation.

We are working together to keep our communities safe and ensure justice for the victims and those accused."

Bibb county sheriff david davis also released a statement saying quote: "this tragic incident has shocked our