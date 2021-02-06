WASHINGTON GBB

Welcome back welcome back to in the paint.... washington is the favorite in 3a, sectional 31 at vincennes lincoln.

The fifth ranked lady hatchets were dominate in their sectional opener winning by 21 over sullivan.

Washington returned back to action tonight in the semifinals against pike central 1st qtr action, rick who's the one person you can't lose sight of on an inbounds play?

Jesse ledgerwood drills this trey.

Hatchets trail by one after the first eight.

2nd qtr, washington comes up with the loose ball as ken-see-uh la-va-see-air gets nothing but net on her three.

Washington trails by one.

Next trip for the hatchets, la-va-see-air with the feed into the low block for uh-lane-ah thorne.

That's an easy two for washington.

Hatchets are rolling now after the slow start as ledgerwood cashes in another three ball.

La-va-see-air with the shut down defense leading to the steal and the fast break.

She finishes with the soft touch off the glass as washington extends their lead.

She finished with 24 points in this one and the hatchets are victorious as washington rolls pike central 55-39.