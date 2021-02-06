BLOOMFIELD GBB

River valley and bloomfield..

So let's head to that game shall we?

The host bloomfield cardinals got the bye and faced off with wrv tonight.... first possession of the night... first try no... kinley moody on clean up duty..

She puts it up and in for the cardinals to get things going.

Later... w-r-v works it around... hannah halt gets it at the elbow and splashes the mid range j..

Back and forth with a trip to the championship on the line.

Bloomfield's turn... great interior passing leads to gracie lowry getting the easy 2 underneath.

Still the first quarter... w-r-v with a nice dish of their own... jailyn lundy ties it up with the 2.

But the cardinals were too much on the offensive end..

Kylee shelton gets it at the top of the key..and drains the triple... it was all bloomfield down the stretch in this one.

The cardinals go on to win by 20 over white river valley.

Our final from bloomfield is 65 to 45.

Kylee shelton led all scorers with 24 points in the victory.

The sectional championship is set for tomorrow night between bloomfield and north central.

