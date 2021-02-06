NORTH CENTRAL GBB

An end.... time now to head down south to the 1a bloomfield sectional.....sports 10's dominic miranda joins us now to recap the action from there.... thanks rick... north central is the two time defending champs of this sectional.... the lady t-birds are trying to make history this postseason, they've never won three straight sectoinal titles in their programs history.... north central opened sectional play against shakamak tonight, first quarter of this sectional opener..

Off the shakamak miss... sweet pass underneath finds kaycee burris as she puts it up and in for 2.

Later... it's north central's turn... kimber ladison gets the feed in the corner... money from distance second quarter now..

Shakamak's emma booher drives the lane..

She gets the nifty flotation to drop off the window..

Back and forth in the early going.

But the second half was all north central.

Great defense by averi davidson... she takes it herself the length of the floor and puts in the fastbreak layup.

Thunderbirds on the runout again... lilli gaines takes it herself and puts it off glass for two... north central pulled away late in this one..

They advance to the sectional championship tomorrow night after dominating shakamak 51 to 34.

Averi davidson scored 22 points in the win for the thunderbirds..

They would play the winner of white