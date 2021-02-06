TERRE HAUTE NORTH GBB

Evening good evening and welcome to a special girls edition of in the paint as the indiana high school state tourney continued tonight with the sectional semifinal round.... if our area teams could take care of business tonight, we'd have a chance to crown as many as eight different sectional champs saturday.

Terre haute north produced their first regular season in five years.... now the lady patriots have their sights set on trying to bring home their first sectional title since 2007.... the patriots are hosting a 4a sectoinal, they faced plainfield in the semifinals... sports 10's favorite patriot lilly jenson can't hide from the camera, she was cheering on north... anslee michael automatic from distance like always...the terre haute north sharpshooter ties the game at seven early... plainfield would answer with an 8-ohh run.....so north was playing catch up the rest of the first half... north would end the half on a six-nothing run...all on three's....first it's zoe stewart....lady patriots down 22-17... then anslee michael again...three ball, corner pocket its good...she's pumped up...north went to the half down 22-20... third quarter....preslee michael drives and scores to give north their first lead since the first quarter at 24-23..... zoe stewart would heat up in the second half.....she buries the long three....stewart scored 25 and joined the thousand point club tonight at north... hey-lee gilbert with the bucket in the paint for north to bring them to within three with less than five to go.... but that's as close as north would get the rest of the way....plainfield would hit their free throws late to ice this one... plainfield makes up for a regular season loss to terre haute north, lady quakers win a good game, 50-43 over the lady patriots... north finishes their