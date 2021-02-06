Friday Night Frenzy show for Feb 5 segment 1

Edition ..

He's dakota ..

I'm andrew ..

Eight games on tonight's show ..

Which means 16 teams trying to advance to a title game tomorrow ..

Harrison and northwestern are two of those teams ..

This northwestern team lost two big ten players from a state runner-up team a season ago..

Kathy layden's bunch looking for a fifth straight sectional title across both 3 and 4a... meanwhile rush mccolley's program coming in with a 13-3 record..

The raiders still trying to get over that sectional hump..

May gymnasium the site for this sectional ..

Anna henderson and harrison serving as the host ..

Former northwestern standout and current purdue freshman madison layden in attendance..

Jump to the third ..

Tigers up by five ..

Olivia lowrey ..

Next raiders possession ..

Henderson drives and finishes ..

Plus the foul ..

She makes the free throw ..

This game was tied at 27 heading into the fourth ..

Rush mccolley's group carrying that momentum into the frame ..

Emma henderson finds her sister anna for the layup ..

Harrison up two ..

The raiders defense stifling the tigers ..

Lowery comes up with steal ..

She launches ahead to anna henderson who makes the extra pass to riley flinn ..

Harrison led by as many as seven in the quarter ..

But northwestern roars back ..

Mckenna layden ..

Madison's younger sister forces the turnover ..

Give her the bucket ..

The tigers trail by one with under a minute to go ..

Mccolley nervous..

Less than 10 seconds left ..

Raiders up three ..

Haley thomas a chance to seal it ..

Her second of two free throws is off ..

Layden the rebound ..

She gets it back .

We're going the other way ..

Northwestern with a chance to tie ..

But flinn seals it with the steal ..

Harrison outlasts northwestern 45-42 the final.

And the second game of the night in the class 4a harrision sectional featuring jeff knoy's mccutcheon team and kokomo... this one..

All mavs in the first half..

Teresa maggio driving..

The ball is knocked away and it ends up in the right hands..

Marya farrell..

Right place right time..

The three ball is good..

And mccutcheon would continue its offensive surge in the second half..

Again its maggio finding farrell... three ball corner pocket..

Got it..

That shot puts mccutcheon up 15 in the third quarter..

Later on in the frame..

Farrell's three ball off the mark..

Caitlyn miller there to clean up the mess!

Mccutcheon's lead seven after that bucket..

And the mavs able to put this one away down the stretch..

Mccutcheon will take on county rival harrison for a sectional title tomorrow night..

They win it..

57-33 the final..

So the ??

And ??

To meet tomorrow night at 7 ..

That does it for the first half of the frenzy ..

Coming up ..

We'll make stops at tri- county ..

Attica ..

Fountain central ..

And twin lakes..

Hoosier conference rivals west lafayette and benton central clashing in the twin lakes sectional..

Jd arland joins us with the highlights when the frenzy returns after the break..

Stick with us!