Utica City FC opts out of 2020-21 season

The Utica City Football Club has joined eight other Major Arena Soccer League teams in opting out of the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The team announced it has opted out of the 2020-21 m-a-s-l campaign over ongoing concerns related to the pandemic.

U-c-f-c was one of three team to reveal the decision not to play today - along with the rochester lancers and harrisburg heat.

Nine out of the 17 m- a-s-l teams have now opted out this year - with the remaining eight competing.

Utica had initially intended to play in this shortened season - with a return to play beginning in march.

The major arena soccer league had set the minimum number of games at 12 with a maximum of 24 games for teams to be able to participate.

The ability to meet that requirement was a concern for the team - but being without you all was the deciding factor in shutting it down.

Tommy tanner: true the decision comes that we can't play without fans.

At the end of the day utica city is about our fans and our players and found interaction, and really without being able to have fans in the building it really makes no sense to have a season.

We were ever the optimist that we could have some fans in the stands this year but with us having to make a decision now with the season already underway it really is just a disappointment but it's in the best interest of our brand.

We had a meeting with our players today and they are fully understand, they all want to be back next season.

Players are using a contract year despite not playing and so some will need new contracts for next season...but tanner said he is expecting all to return.

Reaction from coach and players on the decision.

Ryan hall: obviously disappointed.

I'm not surprised but definitely disappointed.

We know being onbs amount of hurdles that we would have to overcome to get the season off especially with no fans.

The eastern division teams: us, rochester, harrisburg really did everything we could to figure out a way to get the season off and ultimately without having fans in the stands, it's just at some point we had to pull the trigger.

Bo jelovac: it is very tough.

We have this routine of playing every winter and especially here in upstate, the winters are long and it kind of makes it seem shorter when we are playing from november until almost april or may.

We go on the road trips, we see somenice places, we hang out with the guys, it's almost like a family being together all the time.

It is hard not to be able to do that.

We definitely miss the fans, we miss the atmosphere in the building, and playing in front of this crowd.

Hopefully the home opener next year is going to be great, a great experience and i think it's going to be a great year next year.

We may not have to wait until next m-a- s-l season to see the team play.

General manager tommy tanner told me that u-c-f-c is exploring the possibility of playing games - or even an independent tournament - against other m-a-s- l teams that opted out - later in the year when fans would be allowed to return.

We'll continue to follow this development.

