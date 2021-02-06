The Croods A New Age Movie - bonus clip - Exploring Human Connection

The Croods A New Age Movie - bonus clip - Exploring Human Connection - Joel Crawford, director of The Croods: A New Age, talks about how the movie explores human connection in every way possible.

The first prehistoric family is ready for another rocking adventure!

The Croods have survived fanged beasts, natural disasters, and even young love, but now they must face their biggest challenge yet: another family!

In search of a new home, the Croods discover a walled-in paradise created by the sophisticated Betterman family (emphasis on the "better").

As they try to coexist, the differences between the two families escalate into a full-blown feud, but when a new threat forces both families to embark on an epic adventure, they must all learn to work together…or they'll all go extinct!

Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, and Peter Dinklage star in this hilarious animated comedy for the whole family!