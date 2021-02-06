Judiciary has always interpreted Constitution positively to strengthen it further: PM Modi

Our judiciary has always interpreted Constitution positively and creatively to strengthen it further, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Gujarat High Court on February 06.

Be it safeguarding the rights of people of the country or when any situation arose where national interest needed to be prioritized, judiciary has always performed its duty," said PM Modi.