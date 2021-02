'Super' Las Vegas weekend may see $100 million in lost business amid pandemic

JOE..THE PANDEMIC..AND THE SEVERE RESTRICTIONS..IN PLACE..WILL PREVENT..THE LARGE CROWDS WE NORMALLYSEE..BUT STILL..A LOT OF THE MONEY SPENT..WHICH TRANSLATES..TO JOBS..WAGES..AND TAXES TO PAY FOR SERVICESWE NEED TO KEEP SIN CITYRUNNING.THE SUPER BOWL..USUALLY MEANS..A SUPER BUSY WEEKEND FOR LASVEGAS..ON A TYPICAL YEAR..300 THOUSAND VISITORS..TRANSLATING TO A HALF BILLIONDOLLARS....WITHOUT BREAKING ASWEAT..BUT THE CORONAVIRUS..IS CRASHING THE PARTY PLANS."IS IT GOING TO BE EQUIVALENTTO WHAT IT WAS LAST YEAR ORWHAT WE MIGHT EXPECT LET'S SAYIF LAS VEGAS HOST THE SUPERBOWL OF COURSE IT'S NOT WE'VEBEEN OPERATING SOMEWHEREBETWEEN 40 AND 60% DEPEND ONEXACTLY HOW YOU LOOK AT IT WHATAREA." JEREMY AGUERO WITHAPPLIED ANALYSIS PREDICTS..LAS VEGAS MAY SEE..SLIGHTLY BETTER NUMBERS THISWEEKEND FROM VISITORS AND THEIRSPENDING....WITH VACCINATIONS RISING..AND CASE NUMBERS DECLINING...FAR FROM NORMAL.AN EYE-POPPING 100 MILLIONDOLLARS OR MORE..IN ESTIMATED REVENUE LOST....COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEARS.2:10 "I DON'T WANT TO COMPARESUPER BOWL WEEKEND NECESSARILYWITH NEW YEAR'S OR THE SPORTSBETTING WITH MARCH MADNESSTHERE'S A LOT OF GREAT WEEKENDIN LAS VEGAS THIS IS ONE OFTHEM IS ONE THAT IS CRITICALLYIMPORTANT TO US DURING A REALLYIMPORTANT TIME FOR LAS VEGAS." THE SUPER BOWL IS THE LARGESTSINGLE BETTING DAY OF THEYEAR..

AND USUALLY KICKS OFF..THE SPORTS BETTING YEAR WITHMARCH MADNESS NEXT MONTH.MORE VISITORS..AND MORE MONEY SPENT."IT MEANS FULL HOTEL ROOMS THATMEANS HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OFDOLLARS BEING SPENT BY VISITORSAND EVERYTHING FROM RESTAURANTSTO GAMING TABLES TO SHOPPING WEARE GOING TO MISS THAT THISYEAR NOT ALL OF IT BUT WE'REGOING TO MISS SOME OF IT."VEGAS IS GOING TO TRY AND HAVEA SUPER BOWL SUNDAY VEGAS ISGOING TO GIVE IT THE GOOD OLDCOLLEGE TRY." ANTHONY CURTIS WITH LASVEGAS ADVISOR DOT COM EXPECTS..THE SPORTSBOOKS..WILL BE POPULAR PLACES...ESPECIALLY WITH CIRCA'S NEWBOOK DOWNTOWN..AND OFF STRIP PROPERTIES..MAY SEE A BOOST..IN TRAFFIC DUE TO SEVERECAPACITY LIMITS..CUT TO JUST 25 PERCENT...ANTHONY ALSO TELLS ME..WE'LL LIKELY SEE PEOPLE MUCHEARLIER THAN NORMAL IN THESPORTSBOOKS..TO MAKE SURE THEY HAVE A SEATFOR THE BIG GAME.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.NEW AT 11..N-F-L COMMISSIONER ROGERGOODELL IS OFFERING UPALLEGIANT STADIUM...