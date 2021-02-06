Former bassist for Las Vegas' Panic! at the Disco arrested on drug charges

A founding member of the Las Vegas-born group Panic!
At the Disco was arrested in January and is facing several felony drug charges.
Las Vegas native Brent Wilson was the original bassist for Panic!
At the Disco from 2004 to 2006.
A founding member of the Las Vegas-born group Panic!
At the Disco was arrested in January and is facing several felony drug charges.
Las Vegas native Brent Wilson was the original bassist for Panic!
At the Disco from 2004 to 2006.
Brent Wilson who was the original bassist for Panic! At The Disco is reportedly facing several felonies for drug and gun charges..
Panic! At The Disco's original bassist is in a heap of trouble out in Sin City -- because the guy's facing multiple felonies for..