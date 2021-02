Barricading done in manner to ensure no intrusion in Delhi: Joint CP

Ahead of 'Chakka Jam' by protesting farmers, Delhi Police Joint CP Alok Kumar said that barricading has been done in a way that there is no intrusion in Delhi.

"Police personnel are deployed at strategic locations such as Road number 56, NH-24, Vikas Marg, GT Road, Jirabad Road, since it's a call for nation-wide 'chakka-jam'.

Barricading has been done in a way that there is no intrusion in Delhi," said Alok Kumar, Joint CP, Delhi Police