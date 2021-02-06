Today, more than 18 thousand courts computerised in India: PM Modi

The Digital India Mission is modernising India's justice system, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Gujarat High Court, Today, more than 18 thousand courts have been computerised in India, PM further informed.

"The Digital India Mission is modernising our justice system very fast today.

Today, more than 18 thousand courts have been computerised in the country.

E-processing has increased in all courts only after the Supreme Court has received legal conferences from video conferencing and teleconferencing," said PM Modi.