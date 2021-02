Milind Soman On Metro Park 2 And Four More Shots Please 3

Milind Soman might have appeared in just four web shows till now, but he has made an everlasting impression on the audiences.

His latest stint has been in Metro Park 2, where he played the 'other man', as he calls it.

In an exclusive interview with Desimartini, the actor opened up about why he chose the series, on his upcoming project and whether he would be a part of Four More Shots Please 3.