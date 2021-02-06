‘Why not speak against Uighur genocide?’: Activist to Rihanna, other celebs

Activist Rushan Abbas questioned the silence of international celebrities on Uyghur genocide.

Citing Rihanna’s tweet on farmers' protest, Abbas said ‘why aren’t we talking about this’.

The pop star’s recent tweet backing farmers’ agitation led to a Twitter war diving celebrities.

A clutch of Indian celebs backed government amid criticisms by Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and others.

Uighur activists have also written to Rihanna to also represent their case.

A recent news report said Uighur women are 'systematically raped' at China's Xinjiang camps.

Reacting to it, US govt said it is 'deeply disturbed' while UK has vowed action following probe.

China has denied detention of Uighur Muslims and called these vocational training camps.