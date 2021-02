Virat Kohli rushes to help Joe Root, wins praise on internet | Oneindia News

Friendly chat between England Skipper Joe Root and the Indian Skipper Virat Kohli on Day1 of the first test match in the M A Chidambaram stadium has won hearts on the Internet.

Virat Kohli rushed to help Joe Root when he suffered a leg cramp during the match.

The pictures have gone viral and Virat Kohli is praised for his sportsmanship.

