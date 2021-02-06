Nepal PM Oli defends dissolution of Parliament

Nepal's caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday defended his latest move to dissolve parliament and called on the public to gear up for the election scheduled for April and May.

Taking a jibe against his former fellow party chairman and other members of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Oli said splinter group orchestrated plots to remove him from post, thus bringing political instability in the Himalayan Nation.

More than a dozen of cases have been filed against Oli's move of December in Apex Court which has continued its hearing over the weeks and is expected to give a verdict by the end of this month.

If the government wins the battle in court, questions have been raised over the timings left with the Election Commission to prepare for the two phased elections which has been called on for April 30 and May 10.

Elected in 2017 after landslide victory, Oli became the first Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Nepal after communist alliance of CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Center secured nearly two-third majorities in the lower house.