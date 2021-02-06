Salma Hayek: I was told my career would die when I reached my thirties

Salma Hayek has said she was told her career would “die” when she was in her thirties and she would never make it in Hollywood as a Mexican actress.The star of films such as Frida, Desperado and from Dusk Til Dawn, 54, said she wants other women to realise they are not “over” when they reach a certain age.Bliss is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Friday 5 February.