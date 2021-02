Watch: Protestors give way for ambulance in Palwal during 'Chakka Jam'

Farmers blocking Palwal-Agra Highway at Atohan Chowk near Palwal as part of their country-wide 'Chakka Jaam' made way for an ambulance carrying a patient.

Protesters blocked national highway from 12 pm to 3:00 pm on February 06 as part of 'Chakka Jam' call given by farmer unions.