Meena Harris slams people for calling farmers protest ‘Internal Affair’ | Oneindia News

Kamala Harris’s niece Meena Harris has slammed people for calling the farmer’s protest and therefore it is India’s internal affair.

Several Indian journalists, NRIs and celebrities have expressed their solidarity with Meena Harris as she faces online backlash for her support to the farmers protest.

Meena Harris has also shed light on the detention of Nodeep Kaur dalit women and labour rights activist.

