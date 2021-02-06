Murder investigation after spate of ‘isolated’ south London stabbings

Police investigating a spate of stabbings in south London have launched a murder investigation after a 22-year-old was killed and nine others were injured.Officers were called to five reports of stabbings in the Croydon area between 6.56pm and 9.12pm on Friday.A 22-year-old man injured at a property in Wisbeach Road, Croydon, was pronounced dead at the scene.The Metropolitan Police said a group of males attended an address in Wisbeach Road and the victim was stabbed in an altercation.On Saturday, Scotland Yard said the incidents are not thought to be linked.