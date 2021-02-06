Police investigating a spate of stabbings in south London have launched a murder investigation after a 22-year-old was killed and nine others were injured.Officers were called to five reports of stabbings in the Croydon area between 6.56pm and 9.12pm on Friday.A 22-year-old man injured at a property in Wisbeach Road, Croydon, was pronounced dead at the scene.The Metropolitan Police said a group of males attended an address in Wisbeach Road and the victim was stabbed in an altercation.On Saturday, Scotland Yard said the incidents are not thought to be linked.
Murder investigation after spate of ‘isolated’ south London stabbings
Belfast Telegraph
Police investigating a spate of stabbings in south London have launched a murder investigation after a 22-year-old was killed and..