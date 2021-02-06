Farmer chakka jam: Long car queues, kids on streets as highways taken over

Protestors took over roads and highways in many parts of the country as part of a 'chakka jam' called by leaders of protesting farmers opposed to three recent agri-reform laws.

Long vehicle queues were witnessed at many highways as protestors parked tractors and trucks on the roads to prevent passage of cars.

The demonstrators also waved flags and shouted slogans.

Children were also seen participating in the protests in many places.

The 'chakka jam', or large-scale closure of roads, lasted from 12 noon to 3 pm.

