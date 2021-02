Chakka Jam: Sea of protestors eat Langar at Ludhiana-Ferozepur Highway

Huge gathering was seen at Ludhiana-Ferozepur Highway following the 'chakka jam' called by farmers on February 06.

The gathering was seen having Langar at the site.

However, the COVID-19 norms went for a toss during Langar.

The 'chakka jam' was held from 12 to 3 pm today blocking the national and state highways across the country.