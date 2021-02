The Allen County coroner's Office has identified the woman who was killed after being hit by a truck early Tuesday morning in Fort Wayne.

Chris mullool thanks for joining us..tonight -- a woman who was hit by a car while walking in fort wayne has died.the allen county coroner says 23 year old ollie lyons died as a result of her injuries.fort wayne police say four people were walking on meyer road at the time when a pickup truck lost control.lyons is the eigth traffic fatality for allen county