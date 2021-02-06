Driver from Portage identified after fatal crash, chemical spill on I-80 in LaGrange County shuts do

Indiana State Police identified the driver and chemical that spilled onto the road which caused all lanes of the I-80/90 Indiana Toll Road to be closed after a crash in LaGrange County Thursday night.

Right now -- interstate 80 is clear after a semi truck holding hydrochlorc acid crashed.the driver... 35 year old omar pleasont of portage... was killed.the leak from the tanker forced an evacuation of the area near the crash until response management teams could clean the spill.troopers say it's unclear why the driver drove into