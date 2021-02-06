Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 635,171; 11,280 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,529 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which brings the total to 635,171 people.

Taking a look at covid numbers in the state.the state department of health reporting 15 hundred 29 new positive cases.this brings the total to 635 thousand one hundred and 71 cases.49 new deaths brings the total number of deaths to 11 thousand two hundred and 80.

The 7 day positivity rate is seven point two percent.

30 percent of i-c-u beds are available and 77 percent of ventilators are available in indiana hospitals.

And around our region..

Allen county adding two deaths and 71 cases.adams county adds 11 cases and two deaths.

Blackford adds 10.defiance adds 8 cases and two deaths.

Mercer adds 9 cases.noble adds 2.steuben adds 7 cases.van wert adds 7.whitley adds one.

Wells adds 5.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

25 thousand four hundred and 87 first doses have been administered... and 15 thousand seven hundred and 12 are now fully vaccinated.the total first dose of the vaccine administered in the state is over 661 thousand and number of fully vaccinated is 191 thousand two