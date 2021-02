Whitney Houston anthem

AS WE HEAD INTOSUPER BOWLWEEKEND, WEWANT TO TAKE AFEW MINUTESTONIGHT TO LOOKBACK WITH YOU ONANOTHER SUPERBOWL..

ALSO INTAMPA... 30 YEARSAGO.IT WAS, OF COURSE,SUPER BOWL 25 --THE BILLS' VERYFIRST TRIP TO THEGREATEST SPORTSSPECTACLE ONEARTH.BUT FOURQUARTERS BEFOREWE EXPERIENCEDTHE HEARTBREAKTHAT WOULDDEFINEGENERATIONS OFBILLS FANS...WE WERE TREATEDTO A PERFORMANCEOF THE NATIONALANTHEM THAT ISNOW THE GOLDSTANDARD...PERFORMED BYWHITNEY HOUSTON,JUST 10 DAYSAFTER THE STARTOF THE GULF WAR.BILLS GREAT STEVETASKER WASSTANDING ON THESIDELINES THATNIGHT...=BUTT TO=BILLS FANS, GIANTSFANS.

IT DIDN'TMATTER WHEREYOU LIVED..

ORWHO YOU VOTEDFOR..

OR HOWMUCH MONEY YOUMADE.THATPERFORMANCEMADE US ONENATION THATNIGHT..

A FEELINGWE COULDPERHAPS USEMORE OF 30 YEARSLATER.SO TONIGHT - WELEAVE YOU WITH"THAT VOICE" AND..THOSE WORDS,PENNED FOR THELAND OF THE FREE,AND THE HOME OFTHE BRAVE."O SAY CAN YOUSEE BY THE DAWN'SEARLY LIGHTWHAT SO PROUDLYWE HAILED AT THETWILIGHT'S LASTGLEAMINGWHOSE BROADSTRIPES ANDBRIGHT STARSTHROUGH THEPERILOUS FIGHTO'ER THERAMPARTS WEWATCHED, WERE SOGALLANTLYSTREAMING?AND THE ROCKET'SRED GLARE, THEBOMBS BURSTING INAIRGAVE PROOFTHROUGH THENIGHT THAT OURFLAG WAS STILLTHEREO SAY DOES THATSTAR-SPANGLEDBANNER YET WAVEO'ER THE LAND OFTHE FREE AND THEHOME OF THBRAVE!"