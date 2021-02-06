October warning for farmer stir; potato, sugarcane planted at Ghazipur site

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that the ongoing stir would continue till at least October 2021.

He said that the protesting cultivators are not 'short of time', and the government can make all the preparations it wants.

He also said that the 'platform should be levelled' before dialogue with the government can resume.

Tikait was speaking at the Ghazipur border protest site, where demonstrators planted potatoes and sugarcane even as a 'chakka jam', or large-scale road closure, was carried out in many places.

Meanwhile, Delhi police broke up a protest at Shaheedi Park.