Ellwood: Army unable to retain soldiers

The chair of the Defence Select Committee – Tobias Ellwood – says recruitment to the Army is “difficult” and adds that, “we get people through the door; we’re not able to retain them”.

It comes after Labour’s call for the Government to devise "a proper defence strategy", following a leaked Ministry of Defence report which said the Army is running low on battle-ready soldiers.

Report by Jonesia.

