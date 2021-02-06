Farmers after Chakka Jam: “Won't return home unless our demands are met” | Oneindia News

Farmers leader Rakesh Tikait has announced that the farmers will not return home unless their demands are met.

Prime Minister Modi has hailed India’s judiciary for its duty in safeguarding people’s rights.

BJP national president JP Nadda kicked off the party's 'Parivartan Yatra' in West Bengal today ahead of elections.

After nearly 18 months, high speed 4G internet services are being restored across Jammu and Kashmir.

At the end of Day 2 England dominates India with 555 runs for 8 wickets.

All this and more news at 2 pm.

