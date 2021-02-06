Clay County Board of Supervisors modify county-wide curfew

The residents of Clay County have many differing opinions about the reinstatement of the curfew.

Clay county residents will have to call it an early night for the rest of the month.

Wtva's rhea thornton was in west point and got folks who live there to weigh in on the county's extended curfew... linda gates - clay county resident: "they're looking at safety first and i appreciate that."

Renee harpole - clay county resident: "this curfew is, is mentally tearing everyone down."

The clay county board of supervisors met monday to extend the county-wide curfew until march 1st.

Linda gates has lived in clay county for over 20 years and she feels this curfew will help keep her neighbors safe.

Linda gates - clay county resident: "our supervisors aren't just making quick decisions.

They're looking at research.

They've got a history of being a good judgement team and i feel like they're doing what's best for the greater good."

However, renee harpole sees the curfew in a different light.

Renee harpole - clay county resident: "it's just human nature that you want to be with others and that's being taken away."

The board modified the curfew to now begin at 10 pm, rather than 11.

Gates believes the added hour of curfew is the right move for the community.

Linda gates - clay county resident: "i think if we're going to make a mistake, let's make the mistake on the side of caution because that's life and death."

Unlike gates, harpole sees the curfew as something causing the problems. she said the time restraints harm the local businesses and even the mental health of those in the county.

Renee harpole - clay county resident: "this is doing nothing but creating more fear and uh fear... fear takes everything away from you."

That was wtva's rhea thornton reporting.

Clay county sheriff eddie scott said the board of aldermen made the decision to keep members of other counties out of bars and restaurants that are known as hot spots for spreading