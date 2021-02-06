MARY SPORTS 2 FEBRUARY 5

MARY DOES SPORTS ON FEBRUARY 5

Off to jay heinen ?

*- who banks it in.

Final score ?*- let's move to junior hockey ?

*- ?

"* the austin bruins hosted te fairbanks icedogs.

The bruins are coming off a 6?

"* 2 loss against fairbanks last wednesday ?

"*?

"* hoping for m success this time around.

First period austin get's on the board courtesy of walter zacher ?

"*?

"* his sixth goal the year makes it a one to nothing game.

Hot start for the bruins ?

"*?

"* garrett dah riffles a goal on the powerplay ?

"*?

"* his first of season makes it a two to nothing lead.

Ice dogs fight back ?

"*?

"* check out the bac snipe by andrew garby.

Fairkbanks scores four unanswered to and here's a look at some other scores from around the area.

The north iowa bulls held off granite city ?

"* seven to five.

Plus ?

"* hayfield fals to maple river on the road ?

"* 74 to 49.

And crestwood holds