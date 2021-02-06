Manchester United held a service at Old Trafford to mark the 63rd anniversary of the Munich air disaster - when 23 people lost their lives, including eight players.
Man Utd hold service for anniversary of Munich air disaster
Credit: Sky Sports UKDuration: 00:27s 0 shares 1 views
