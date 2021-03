9 months, 9 rounds of talks: How India-China tension impacted Budget

India's external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar commented on the border tension with China which has been continuing for around 9 months.

He said that although some progress had been made after 9 rounds of talks, there hadn't been any visible impact on the ground.

The minister added that there had been considerable increase in capital expenditure on defence in the recently announced 2021 Union Budget.

