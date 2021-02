Unidentified man attacks family in Ghaziabad, 2 dead

2 people died after a family residing in Ghaziabad was attacked inside their house on February 06.

5 people were present in the house which included 2 women and 3 children.

Unidentified man had attacked them with sharp-edged weapons.

Both the women died on spot.

All 3 children have been admitted in the hospital.

Police is probing the incident.

More details awaited.