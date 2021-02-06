Indiana to receive over $12.5M share of national opioid settlement

Indiana will receive more than $12.5 million as part of a multistate settlement with a consulting firm that worked with opioid manufacturers to promote addictive painkillers, the state’s attorney general said Thursday.

Mckinsey and company has reached a settlement with dozens of states worth 573 million dollars.according to a statement from new york's attorney general -- mckinsey raked in millions of dollars by helping opioid companies market their drugs.

In 20-19 -- mckinsey announced it would no longer work with purdue pharma -- the company that makes oxycontin.

Indiana governor eric holcomb says in a statement... quote 'no amount of money can undo the devestating toll inflicted by the opioid epidemic...but this is another step toward helping hoosier