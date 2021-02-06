Preparations underway ahead of PM Modi's visit to poll-bound West Bengal

Preparations underway in Haldia ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit February 7.
PM Modi will address a public gathering here.
He will also inaugurate a government project and thereafter participate in 'Jan Sabha' organised by the party.
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on January 31 informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on..
PM Modi will also open the 348-km Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline section, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga..