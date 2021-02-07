Asante Administers Second Doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine

Those who have registered will go to either the Jackson County Expo or the Josephine County Fairgrounds for a second dose.

Second doses are already full.

Newswatch 12's tyler ridgle spoke to asante today to find out what people should be aware of.

Sot: "the important thing to really focus on is that the number of people that we have registered is around 85 hundred to 9 thousand people already.

And really the priority is that this is for the second dose only."

Vo: people who received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccination at the jackson county expo or the jospehine county fairgorounds in january are the only people eligible for their second dose between february 11th through the 13th at the expo and from the 14th until the 15th at the fairgrounds.

Sot: "we really do not anticipate any left over vaccine from this event.

We've got more demand probably than maybe supply, so we are right now preparing enough vaccine to administer all the second doses at both of these events."

Vo: second doses of pfizer are available in both jackson and josephine counties, but second doses of moderna will only available in josephine county.

Sot: "people who have had their first dose and they need their second dose, are unable to come to the jackson county expo or the josephine county fairgrounds on these two dates in february, then there is a phone number they can call, it's the covid hotline."

Vo: van sickle says after the second dose -- vaccine recipients could experience fever, aches, and pains which are likely to last no longer than three days.

And if you are planning to get your second shot... sot: "we're requiring that people bring their immunization card that shows that they did receive that immunization in january."

Vo: van sickle says asante is aware that the demand for the vaccine is high and thanks the