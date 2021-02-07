Busy times for the real estate business

Reporter Chelsea Brown spoke with a realtor in Amory about the current market.

"so much better than logically you would think."

Penny leech garth is the owner of leech reality.

The first few months of the pandemic she said were slow.

People were not comfortable letting potential buyers into their homes.

She says now since the interest rates are so low, people are in the market for a new home.

"the last few closings i have been a part of where have been 2.75 and 3% for 30-year fixed mortgages."

Garth said the demand for homes is higher than supply right now.

"we are struggling right now as realtors in amory and monroe county, and i am sure the same in tupelo to find homes for our buyers."

People from accross the contry are moving to mississippi.

Garth says they get more home for their money here than other places.

"oregen and washington state and i just sold a house to a woman from maine."

Garth told me this is the busiest she has seen the market in monroe county since she has lived here, which is 14 years.

